Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 14.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Das Jahr der Goldaktien? Angehender Goldproduzent mit Mega-Marge!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P2JR ISIN: IE00BLP1HW54 Ticker-Symbol: 4VK 
Tradegate
14.04.20
12:58 Uhr
171,65 Euro
-3,90
-2,22 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
AON PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AON PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
174,15
174,70
17:33
174,05
174,80
17:33
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AON
AON PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AON PLC171,65-2,22 %