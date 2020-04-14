Anzeige
Dienstag, 14.04.2020
Das Jahr der Goldaktien? Angehender Goldproduzent mit Mega-Marge!
WKN: 870752 ISIN: FR0000125346 
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.04.2020 | 16:05
INGENICO GROUP: Q1 Revenue Conference Invitation

Nicolas Huss

CEO

is pleased to invite you to our first quarter revenue conference on

Wednesday, April 22 at 6pm (Paris time - CET)

üWebcast

The audio conference and the slides of the presentation will be available online on Ingenico Group's website clicking on the following link:

https://www.ingenico.com/finance

  • Conference call: Password: Ingenico 2020
    • France Toll: +33 (0) 1 70 37 71 66
    • UK Toll: +44 20 3003 2666
    • USA Toll: +1 212 999 6659

About Ingenico Group

Ingenico Group
@ingenico

For more experts' views, visit our blog

Attachment

  • Q1_2020_Revenue_Earnings_Invitation (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/dfbf4ae4-6ff3-436e-a909-d70154642591)
