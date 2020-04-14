INGENICO GROUP: Q1 Revenue Conference Invitation

Nicolas Huss
CEO
is pleased to invite you to our first quarter revenue conference on
Wednesday, April 22 at 6pm (Paris time - CET)
üWebcast
The audio conference and the slides of the presentation will be available online on Ingenico Group's website clicking on the following link:
https://www.ingenico.com/finance
- Conference call: Password: Ingenico 2020
- France Toll: +33 (0) 1 70 37 71 66
- UK Toll: +44 20 3003 2666
- USA Toll: +1 212 999 6659
- France Toll: +33 (0) 1 70 37 71 66
About Ingenico Group
Ingenico Group
@ingenico
For more experts' views, visit our blog
Attachment
- Q1_2020_Revenue_Earnings_Invitation (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/dfbf4ae4-6ff3-436e-a909-d70154642591)
INGENICO-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de