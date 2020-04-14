Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 14.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Das Jahr der Goldaktien? Angehender Goldproduzent mit Mega-Marge!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14U12 ISIN: IE00BY9D5467 Ticker-Symbol: A60 
Tradegate
14.04.20
16:08 Uhr
170,00 Euro
+3,20
+1,92 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
ALLERGAN PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALLERGAN PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
169,82
170,66
17:34
169,96
170,50
17:34
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ALLERGAN
ALLERGAN PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ALLERGAN PLC170,00+1,92 %
Weiter Aufwärts?
Kurzfristig positionieren
Ask: 3,13
Hebel: 7,79
mit moderatem Hebel