

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Within a week of pulling out of the race for Democratic party ticket for presidential election, Senator Bernie Sanders endorsed his former rival Joe Biden's campaign to take on Donald Trump in November's election.



In a joint split screen appearance with Biden, Sanders said, 'Today I am asking all Americans - I'm asking every Democrat, I'm asking every independent, I'm asking a lot of Republicans - to come together in this campaign to support your candidacy which I endorse.'



The 78-year-old veteran lawmaker urged all Americans to unite to defeat Trump, whom he described as 'the most dangerous president in the modern history of this country.'



Biden, who is a year younger to Sanders, said they were setting up policy working groups to address issues such as climate change, health care and college fees.



The two leaders had clashed during the Democratic primary over policy issues such as the 'Medicare for All' universal health care plan.



Calling the path to victory 'virtually impossible,' Sanders announced last Wednesday that he was suspending his campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination.



The decision by Sanders set up a fight between Trump and the former Vice President.



The move by Sanders represents a substantial turnaround from just a couple of months, when the socialist Democrat was seen as the front-runner for the Democratic nomination after victories in primary contests in New Hampshire and Nevada.



However, Biden won a landslide victory in South Carolina and earn the support of several moderate candidates that dropped out of the presidential race, leading to a very strong showing on Super Tuesday.



The campaign for the Democratic nomination has been virtually shut down by the coronavirus pandemic since then, with several states postponing their primary elections.



Biden had urged the Vermont Senator's supporters to get behind his campaign for president and work together to defeat Trump.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX