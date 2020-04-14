Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 06 April to 10 April 2020

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction Financial instrument

identifier code Total daily volume

(number of shares) Weighted average

price of daily acquisition Market identifier code ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 06/04/2020 FR0010313833 7000 69.3064 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 07/04/2020 FR0010313833 7000 73.8685 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 08/04/2020 FR0010313833 7000 74.1586 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 09/04/2020 FR0010313833 7000 75.0232 XPAR TOTAL 28,000 73.0892

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website: https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2019/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200414005606/en/

Contacts:

Arkema