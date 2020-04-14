Yesterday, April 13, 2020, Quartiers Properties AB (publ) (the "Company") published a press release with information that the Company is evaluating alternatives for additional financing in order to ensure that the Company's commitments can be fulfilled both in the short and long term. The rules of First North Growth Market state that a listed company can be given observation status if there is a material adverse uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the ordinary shares and preference shares of Quartier Properties AB (publ) (QUART, ISIN code SE0009697204, order book ID 139717 and QUART PREF, ISIN code SE0009697212 order book ID 139716) shall be given observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB