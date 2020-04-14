Fitness Enthusiast Jack Debrabander Explains 5 Major Mind and Body Benefits of Exercising Outdoors as Summer Approaches

EAST LANSING, MI / ACCESSWIRE / APRIL 14, 2020 / Spring is underway and summer is just around the corner. For fitness enthusiasts, this means exercising outdoors is finally an option again. Jack Debrabander describes that exercising outdoors, as opposed to at home or in a gym setting, can offer a number of benefits for the mind and body. He recently explained five of these major benefits.

Jack Debrabander first explained that getting outdoors for exercise can boost the athlete's mood even more than exercising indoors. This, in turn, has the ability to reduce depression. In fact, studies show that exercising outdoors has the ability to reduce anger as well. Jack Debrabander described how this is due to an increase in exposure to vitamins provided by sunlight.

"You don't need to run a marathon or do extreme outdoor circuits to reap the benefits," Jack Debrabander says. "Simply walking outdoors, mowing the lawn, or gardening can all be great ways to get the blood pumping and a generous mood boost."

Jack Debrabander explained that exercising outdoors can also boost overall self-esteem. Experts say that exercising outdoors near water and greenery offers an even stronger effect on self-esteem improvement. Similar to boosting mood, easy exercises, like a leisurely bike ride, walk, or gardening, have shown esteem-boosting effects.

"Exercising outdoors is cost-effective and convenient," Jack Debrabander says. "It doesn't cost anything to go for a jog around your neighborhood, and you don't have to spend time traveling, such as to and from the gym."

Jack Debrabander explains that exercising outdoors near your home is one of the easiest and most affordable ways to squeeze in a workout. It doesn't require a costly gym membership, and it doesn't take a lot of motivation to just go outside and start walking.

Finally, Jack Debrabander states that the fifth major benefit of getting outdoors to exercise is the ability to connect with nature and feel more grounded. Anytime we're adventuring outdoors, we develop a greater appreciation for the beauty around us, sparking feelings of gratitude and joy. Jack Debrabander explains that, many times, athletes will run into friends, wave at neighbors, and enjoy other connections when exercising outdoors. These all have positive effects on the mind, allowing the athlete to see exercise as an enjoyable activity.

"Simply put, exercising outdoors is typically more enjoyable than exercising in a confined indoor space," Jack Debrabander says. "That means athletes enjoy exercising more, and ultimately, end up exercising more often. Exercising outdoors is truly superior for both mind and body."

