Technavio has been monitoring the natural and organic personal care product market and it is poised to grow by USD 8.33 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Beiersdorf, L'Oréal, Shiseido Company, The Clorox Company, and The Estée Lauder Companies are some of the major market participants. The demand for organic personal product will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Demand for organic personal product has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Natural and Organic Personal Care Product Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Natural and organic personal care product market is segmented as below:

Product Skin Care Hair Care Cosmetics Others

Distribution Channel Specialty Stores Mass Merchandisers Drugstores Others

Geographic Landscape The Americas APAC EMEA



Natural and Organic Personal Care Product Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our natural and organic personal care product market report covers the following areas:

Natural and Organic Personal Care Product Market Size

Natural and Organic Personal Care Product Market Trends

Natural and Organic Personal Care Product Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies benefits of organic personal care products as one of the prime reasons driving the natural and organic personal care product market growth during the next few years.

Natural and Organic Personal Care Product Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the natural and organic personal care product market, including some of the vendors such as Beiersdorf, L'Oréal, Shiseido Company, The Clorox Company, and The Estée Lauder Companies. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the natural and organic personal care product market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Natural and Organic Personal Care Product Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023

Detailed information on factors that will assist natural and organic personal care product market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the natural and organic personal care product market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the natural and organic personal care product market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of natural and organic personal care product market vendors

