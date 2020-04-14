Costume Jewelry Market to Reach $59.7 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 7.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Growing online sales, changing jewelry styles and attractive marketing strategies, growing fashion consciousness, and high prices of gold and silver jewelry fuel the growth of the global costume jewelry market

PORTLAND, Oregon, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Costume Jewelry Market by Product Type (Necklaces & Chains, Earrings, Rings, Cufflinks &Studs, Bracelets, and Others),Gender (Male and Female),and Mode of Sale (Retail Saleand Online Sale): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027." According to the report, the global costume jewelry industry was pegged at $32.9 billion in 2019, and is expected to hit $59.7 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.8% from 2020 to 2027.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

Growing online sales, changing jewelry styles and attractive marketing strategies, growing fashion consciousness, and high prices of gold and silver jewelry fuel the growth of the global costume jewelry market. On the other hand, import and trade laws and lack of durability restrain the growth to some extent. However, inclination towards automation and rising demand for artificial jewelry products is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

Request Sample Report at:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2093

The necklace and chains segment to lead the trail by 2027-

Based on product type, the necklace and chains segment contributed to nearly one-fourth of the global costume jewelry market share in 2019. The segment is expected to rule the roost till 2027. On the other hand, the rings segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 8.9% throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to change in fashion trends and lifestyles cross the globe. The market also studies segments including earrings, bracelets, cufflinks & studs, and others.

The female segment to dominate during the estimated period-

Based on gender, the female segment held the major share in 2019, generating nearly two-thirds of the global costume jewelry market. The segment is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. At the same time, the male segment would showcase the fastest CAGR of 8.2% during the study period. This is owing to the rising acceptance for men's jewelry, and rise in celebrity culture, with influencers such as Bollywood and Hollywood actors.

North America to retain its dominance in terms of revenue-

Based on geography, North America accounted for nearly one-third of the global costume jewelry market revenue in 2019, and is projected to maintain the lion's share from 2020 to 2027. The region is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, the region across LAMEA is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.8% from 2020 to 2027. The improvement in purchasing parity, better enhanced standard of living, and availability of wide options of jewelries in this region is expected to propel the growth of the market in this region. The report also analyses regions including Asia-Pacific and Europe.

For Purchase Enquiry at:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2093

Frontrunners in the industry-

Gianni Versace S .p.A

.p.A The Colibri Group

Swarovski Group

Gucci Group NV

Channel S.A.

PANDORA A/S

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB

Zara

PRADA

Swank, Inc.

Cartier

Billig Jewelers, Inc.

BaubleBar Inc.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

Luxury Handbag Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

Luxury Yacht Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025

Luxury Apparels Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023

Electric Wheelchair Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014-2022

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): 1-800-792-5285, 1-503-894-6022, 1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg