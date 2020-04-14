

MAPLEWOOD (dpa-AFX) - 3M has partnered with Cummins to increase the production of high efficiency particulate filters for use in 3M's powered air purifying respirators, or PAPRs.



The additional filters are needed as 3M has ramped up production of PAPRs to meet a surge in demand for personal protective equipment due to the COVID-19 outbreak.



3M's powered air purifying respirators are an important piece of personal protective equipment for front-line healthcare workers. PAPRs use a battery-powered blower that sends filtered air into a hood or head top that covers the head or face, and can provide increased levels of respiratory protection, especially for critical healthcare situations such as aerosol generating procedures.



it is expected that production of the filters at Cummins Neillsville location will begin by the end of April.



3M said it is also working with the Trump administration on a plan to import 166.5 million 3M respirators from its overseas manufacturing facilities, starting this month.



In March, 3M announced a separate partnership with Ford to increase the production of PAPRs.



