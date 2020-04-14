The global medical ventilators market is expected to grow by USD 2.59 billion as per Technavio. This marks a significant market growth when compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. Moreover, a steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 11%.

Market estimates include pre- and post-COVID-19 impact on the medical ventilators market

The outbreak of COVID-19 and a significant increase in the number of patients has led to a surge in the demand for ventilators. However, this increase in the number of patients has led to a shortage of ventilators globally, including countries with superior healthcare infrastructure. To cater to this increased demand, several vendors have increased their production capabilities across the world, with focus on the manufacture of ventilators. For instance, in March 2020, Philips announced its plans to increase its ventilator production capabilities. Thus, the outbreak of coronavirus is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market.

The market is driven by the rise in demand for non-invasive ventilators. In addition, the development of ventilators with automatic adaptation is anticipated to boost the growth of the medical ventilators market.

The rise in demand for non-invasive ventilators is expected to drive the growth of the market. Noninvasive ventilators help avoid the adverse effects of invasive ventilation. Noninvasive ventilation also facilitate increased patient comfort. They enable patients to enhance their lung capacity, which makes routine activities easier by decreasing the strain of breathing. Patients treated with noninvasive ventilation have a faster recovery time and shorter hospital stays. Noninvasive ventilation is used in both acute and chronic respiratory failure. With the help of noninvasive ventilation, individuals facing respiratory failure can be treated without inserting an endotracheal tube. In addition, various other respiratory conditions can be treated with the help of noninvasive ventilation such as COPD, pneumonia, asthma, and acute respiratory disease. The recent outbreak of COVID-19 that causes pneumonia is further driving the need for noninvasive ventilators, thereby, contributing to the growth of the market.

Major Five Medical Ventilators Companies:

Draegerwerk AG Co. KGaA

Draegerwerk AG Co. KGaA has business operations under two segments, which are medical and safety. Various ventilator models offered by the company includes Evita V500, Evita V300, Savina 300, Carina, and PulmoVista 500.

Fisher Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd.

Fisher Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd. operates through one business segment, which deals with the design, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of medical devices and systems globally. The company offers ventilators for invasive ventilation of infants and adults.

General Electric Co.

General Electric Co. has business operations under various segments, comprising of power, renewable energy, aviation, and healthcare. The company offers CARESCAPE R860 that is a critical care ventilation solution.

Getinge AB

Getinge AB operates its business through various segments such as acute care therapies, life science, and surgical workflows. Various ventilator models offered by the company includes Servo-u Ventilator, Servo-n Neonatal Ventilator, Servo-air Ventilator, Servo-u MR Conditional Ventilator, Neurally Adjusted Ventilatory Assist, Servo-air NIV Ventilator, Servo-i Ventilator, Servino-iNO delivery system, and Servo-s Ventilator.

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. has business operations under various segments such as patient support systems, front line care, and surgical solutions. The company's key offerings include Life2000 Ventilation System, which is a volume-control, wearable, non-invasive mechanical ventilation system, offered by Breathe Technologies Inc., a subsidiary of the company.

Medical Ventilators Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

ICU ventilators

Portable ventilators

Medical Ventilators Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

North America

Europe

Asia

ROW

