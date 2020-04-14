Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 14.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Das Jahr der Goldaktien? Angehender Goldproduzent mit Mega-Marge!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 555063 ISIN: DE0005550636 Ticker-Symbol: DRW3 
Xetra
14.04.20
17:35 Uhr
81,90 Euro
-4,60
-5,32 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
DAX International Mid 100
SDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
DRAEGERWERK AG & CO KGAA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DRAEGERWERK AG & CO KGAA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
81,90
82,20
18:04
81,80
82,00
18:04
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DRAEGERWERK
DRAEGERWERK AG & CO KGAA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DRAEGERWERK AG & CO KGAA81,90-5,32 %
FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION LIMITED15,500+6,16 %
Weiter Aufwärts?
Kurzfristig positionieren
Ask: 0,15
Hebel: 5,48
mit moderatem Hebel