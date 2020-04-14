Political support for the idea of linking Covid-19 exit strategies to green policy appears to be mounting in EU institutions. Easter, appropriately enough, may have injected new life into the idea.Will the trillions of euros needed to get the EU back on its feet after the Covid-19 fallout consign the bloc's climate change policies to history, as an expensive luxury, or will the European Green Deal supply the jobs and economic stimulus to bring Europe back to life? Some 13 EU member state ministers tasked by their voters with combating climate change and protecting the environment have signed ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...