World High Life PLC Announces Approval of Share Sub-Division

LONDON, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2020 / The Directors of World High Life PLC are pleased to announce that the resolution to approve the sub-division of the Company's issued and outstanding ordinary shares (the "Sub-Division"), was duly passed at the General Meeting of the Company held today.

As a result, every existing ordinary share with a nominal value of £0.10 (10p) will be sub-divided into 10 new ordinary shares with a nominal value of £0.01 (1p) each. The record date for the Sub-Division is 18.00 today, 14 April 2020. On completion of the Sub-Division, the Company will have 142,409,080 ordinary shares of £0.01 each in issue ("New Ordinary Shares"). The ISIN for the New Ordinary Shares is GB00BMDY1P48.

Application has been made for the New Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on the AQSE Growth Market and admission is expected to become effective, and dealings in the New Ordinary Shares are expected to commence, on 15 April 2020.

Following the Sub-Division, shareholders will still hold the same proportion of the Company's ordinary share capital as before the Sub-Division. In the case of uncertificated holders, Euroclear UK and Ireland Limited will be instructed to credit the relevant CREST participant's account with New Ordinary Shares on 15 April 2020; share certificates in respect of New Ordinary Shares will be issued in the week commencing 20 April 2020 .

For the purposes of the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the figure of 142,409,080 New Ordinary Shares referred to above should be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

For further information please contact:

David Stadnyk Founder & CEO World High Life PLC +44 (0) 7926 397 675 info@worldhighlife.uk AQSE Corporate Adviser Mark Anwyl/Allie Feuerlein Peterhouse Capital Limited +44 (0) 20 7469 0930 ma@peterhousecap.com af@peterhousecap.com Financial PR Camilla Horsfall/Megan Ray Blytheweigh +44 (0) 20 7138 3224 Camilla.horsfall@blytheweigh.com Megan.Ray@blytheweigh.com

For more information on World High Life please visit: www.worldhighlife.uk

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: World High Life PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/585016/World-High-Life-PLC-Announces-Approval-of-Share-Sub-Division