Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 14.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Das Jahr der Goldaktien? Angehender Goldproduzent mit Mega-Marge!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 812693 ISIN: CA8959451037 Ticker-Symbol: TWZ 
Frankfurt
14.04.20
08:48 Uhr
0,308 Euro
+0,002
+0,65 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TRICAN WELL SERVICE LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRICAN WELL SERVICE LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,320
0,334
17:47
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
TRICAN WELL SERVICE
TRICAN WELL SERVICE LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TRICAN WELL SERVICE LTD0,308+0,65 %