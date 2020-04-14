The "Coronavirus (COVID-19) Sector Impact: Payments Snapshot The UK" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report focuses on the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak on both the economy and the cards and payments industry in the UK.

Based on proprietary datasets, the snapshot provides a detailed comparison between pre-COVID-19 forecasts and revised forecasts of total payment card, debit card, and credit and charge card transactions by value and volume. It also offers information on measures taken by the government to combat coronavirus.

Fears surrounding the impact of COVID-19 have already significantly hampered the global economy, with key markets across the globe losing 20-50% of their value year-to-date. Many economists and institutions have cut their forecasts, with consensus global GDP growth currently at 2.6% for 2020 and many experts predicting the potential onset of recessionary environments.

A similar trend is expected in the UK as well, as economic growth in the UK is expected to register a dip in the first quarter of 2020 and will decelerate further if this disease is not controlled at the earliest. The decline will have an adverse impact on all sectors including banking and payments.

The UK has recorded total confirmed cases of 29,865, with the death toll having risen to 2,357.

The steep dive in consumer spending, particularly in sectors like travel and tourism, accommodation, and hospitality, will impact the payment industry as well.

The overall decline in payments will partially be offset by a rise in online spending, as wary consumers are staying home and using online channels to purchase goods.

COVID-19 Update Impact Assessment Total Payment Cards Market vs. Pre-COVID-19 Forecasts Debit Cards Payment Market vs. Pre-COVID-19 Forecasts Credit Charge Cards Payment Market vs. Pre-COVID-19 Forecasts

