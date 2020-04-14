JSC VTB Bank (VTBR) VTB Postpones Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 14-Apr-2020 / 17:29 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. In line with recommendations of the Central Bank of Russia the Supervisory Council of VTB Bank (PJSC) cancelled its earlier decision to hold the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on June 3, 2020. The date of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and the record date for determining the list of persons eligible for participation in the Meeting will be set out by separate decisions of the Supervisory Council. According to the current legislation the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders in 2020 shall be held no later than September 30. ISIN: US46630Q2021 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: VTBR LEI Code: 253400V1H6ART1UQ0N98 Sequence No.: 58059 EQS News ID: 1021143 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 14, 2020 11:29 ET (15:29 GMT)