Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 14.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Das Jahr der Goldaktien? Angehender Goldproduzent mit Mega-Marge!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JTC2 ISIN: FR0011184241 Ticker-Symbol: A89 
Tradegate
14.04.20
17:03 Uhr
9,630 Euro
+0,830
+9,43 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ADOCIA SAS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ADOCIA SAS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,5109,89019:03
9,7009,82019:03
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ADOCIA
ADOCIA SAS Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ADOCIA SAS9,630+9,43 %