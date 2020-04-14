The global body masks market is expected to grow by USD 323.28 million as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slowdown compared to the previous year's growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6%.

The COVID-19 pandemic is driving several market players to prioritize their focus on the development of a preventive vaccine for coronavirus. This is resulting in strategic collaborations among companies. For instance, in February 2020, Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies expanded its existing partnership with Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR) at the US Department of Health Human Services, to explore treatment solutions for COVID-19. Such strategic collaborations will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market in focus.

The market is driven by the growth in the wellness industry. In addition, the rise in demand for organic and natural masks is anticipated to boost the growth of the body masks market.

Factors such as rising pollution levels and hectic work scheduleshave led consumers to adopt a healthier lifestyle. This, along with high disposable incomes and the inclination toward beauty treatments has increased the demand for spa services. In addition, several governments across the world have undertaken various initiatives to support the development of wellness tourism. For instance, in May 2018, the Government of Thailand announced its plans to provide place infrastructure and mechanisms to support the development of medical tourism in the country. Such initiatives are increasing the number of spas across the world. Therefore, the growth of the wellness industry will have a positive impact on the demand for skincare products market, including body masks during the forecast period.

Major Five Body Masks Companies:

Casmara Cosmetics SA

Casmara Cosmetics SA operates its business through segments such as Facial care, Body care, Peel-off mask, Beautyplan 3 step, Professional, and Online counselling. The company offers Algae peel-off body mask. It also offers thermoactive mask and cryogenic firming mask.

Crown Laboratories Inc.

Crown Laboratories Inc. operates its business through segments such as Aesthetics, Beauty, Therapeutic, and Prescription. The company offers body masks under the brand, Vita Liberta.

HATCH Collection LLC

HATCH Collection LLC operates its business through segments such as Clothes, Beauty, and After baby. The company offers Belly Mask which formulated using hyaluronic acid, orange fruit water, and rosehip.

Johnson Johnson

Johnson Johnson operates its business through segments such as Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The company offers AVEENO REPAIRING CICA hand mask, AVEENO RADIANCE BOOSTING hand mask, and AVEENO NOURISHING hand mask.

KARUNA SKIN

KARUNA SKIN operates its business through the Skincare products segment. The company offers hydrating hand masks and foot masks.

Body Masks Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Professional

Individual

Body Masks Market Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Offline

Online

Body Masks Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

APAC

North America

Europe

MEA

South America

