SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the launch of its webpage that prescribes holistic action plans to address and eliminate business risks caused due to the pandemic impact of coronavirus on the global business scenario.

With the eventual closure of supply channels and restrictions imposed on the import and export of goods, the continuity of businesses across several sectors is at stake. Uncertainties that loom large across the supply chains and imposing procurement risks have not only issued the urgency of immediate implementation of coronavirus risk assessment strategies but have also exposed the weak links in the supply chain management that require to be ironed-out.

The newly launched webpage by SpendEdge is dedicated to addressing multiple procurement and supply chain challenges that have exposed several enterprises to severe financial losses as well as production downtime. SpendEdge has taken a structured approach in developing the coronavirus risk assessment strategies while comprehending the exclusiveness of challenges witnessed across sectors. These risk assessment strategies are built on real-life inputs offered by SpendEdge's risk mitigation experts. These inputs were derived from the experts while they worked with global organizations to help them address supply chain risks caused due to the pandemic-induced factors which are travel restrictions in certain geographies, logistics constraints, labor shortages, implications of government policies.

"Note that these solutions will have to be extremely customized for the sector, location and government responses and it is impossible to develop a 'one-size- fits-all solution" says Vivek Sikaria, Vivek Sikaria, AVP Custom Research (Market and Competitive Intelligence).

Scopes of SpendEdge's Coronavirus Risk Assessment Strategies

Ongoing credible updates on the current situation and developments

Mitigation measures for overall country-specific supply chain operations

Travel restrictions at a country level

Government policies (import/export bans) implications at a country level

Second/dual/alternate sourcing options to mitigate supply chain risks

Quick audit of second source supply chain

Predictive models to assess country/region wide scale of impact

Long-term assurance of supply consulting for direct materials

Tracking commodity price movements and shortages

Enterprise-level business continuity roadmap consulting

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions. To know more, https://www.spendedge.com/request-free-proposal

