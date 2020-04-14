Nokia Oyj: Nokia strengthens position in technology licensing with OZO Audio deal with OnePlus

Press Release

Nokia strengthens position in technology licensing with OZO Audio deal with OnePlus

The latest OnePlus 8 Pro flagship smartphone is powered by Nokia's proprietary OZO Audio technology, enabling users to capture and experience true-to-life audio

14 April 2020

Espoo, Finland - Nokia's market-leading audio technology, OZO Audio, has been chosen by OnePlus to power one of its latest smartphone models - the OnePlus 8 Pro, launched today, on 14th April 2020. The OnePlus 8 Pro utilizes three innovative OZO Audio features: Audio 3D, Audio Zoom and Audio Windscreen, enabling users to capture precise, high-quality spatial sound.

OZO Audio is Nokia's proprietary audio technology product designed and licensed specifically for smartphones and cameras. This market-leading technology enables users to capture spatial sound with vibrant accuracy and precision.

The latest OnePlus 8 Pro features three OZO Audio features for capturing true-to-life audio in the highest quality in videos: Audio 3D, Audio Zoom and Audio Windscreen. Audio 3D enables users to capture natural, spatial sound recordings; whilst Audio Windscreen dramatically reduces wind distortion in the audio. The Audio Zoom functionality is linked to the visual zoom of the smartphone's camera, allowing users to dynamically identify and amplify sounds to correspond with zoomed and magnified video.

Jimmy Zhu, Product Manager, OnePlus, said: "Audio quality is one the key requirements for smartphone users when selecting a phone. By integrating Nokia's OZO Audio in our latest flagship phone, OnePlus 8 Pro, we can ensure our users have great spatial audio experience also in windy weather conditions and when zooming video."

Jyri Huopaniemi, Head of Technology Licensing, Nokia Technologies, said: "We are thrilled to enable OnePlus' latest smartphone model to capture and record immersive, high-quality sound with OZO Audio, enabling their customers to experience vivid, dynamic recordings. This is yet another testament to our leadership as a licensor of advanced technologies for smartphone and camera manufacturers."

Nokia Technologies is focused on licensing Nokia intellectual property, including patents, technologies and the Nokia brand, building on Nokia's continued innovation and decades of R&D leadership in technologies used in virtually all connected devices used today. We license our innovative OZO spatial audio and visual technologies to smartphone and camera manufacturers through our Technology Licensing business.

