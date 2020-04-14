Groom Associates: Groom & Associates Releases 2020 IT Careers Status Report

MONTREAL, QUEBEC / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2020 /With information gathered from clients, partners, recruitment industry leaders and other sources, Groom & Associates published a report showcasing the top 10 most in-demand IT careers in Canada. Canada's massive expansion of the IT industry has created a surge in demand for skilled IT professionals. The 2020 report lists the most highly-sought after positions with respective salaries.

The top ten most in-demand IT positions are:



Software Engineer

Development Operations (DevOps) Engineer

Software Architect

Full Stack Developer

Front End Developer

User Experience (UX) Designer

Technical Lead

Java Developer

Data Scientist

PHP Developer

In addition to Canada's existing workforce, the country is offering more work permits for IT professionals from abroad in order to meet the demand. For these reasons and more, hiring managers are increasingly facing challenges, and are turning to specialized IT recruitment firms such as Groom & Associates to help with hiring and retaining talent

About Groom & Associates

Groom & Associates has been providing a full range of recruitment services for over 20 years. Based in Montreal, Quebec, the firm offers everything from candidate screening, executive search and headhunting, assessment, testing and placement services (including payroll services), to meeting human resource management needs that range from temporary placement of support staff to recruitment of senior management.

Media Contact:

Miriam Groom

m.groom@groomassocies.com

514-288-3222

SOURCE: Groom Associates

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/584249/Groom-Associates-Releases-2020-IT-Careers-Status-Report