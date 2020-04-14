The global disposable respirator market is expected to grow by USD 478.58 million as per Technavio. Despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the growth for this market is expected to remain steady in the first half of 2020 and throughout the forecast period.

The COVID-19 epidemic which originated in China is affecting a large section of the population across the world. It spreads when an infected person coughs or sneezes. The virus is known to directly infect the respiratory tract. To contain the COVID-19 outbreak, governments and healthcare officials across the world are recommending the use of disposable respirators, which is providing significant growth opportunities for market players.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

The market is driven by the frequent outbreak of epidemics. In addition, the increasing use of disposable respirators by individuals is anticipated to boost the growth of the disposable respirator market.

Over the years, countries around the globe have witnessed the onset of severe airborne diseases such as influenza, Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), and the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus (MERS-CoV). In recent times, COVID-19 has significantly affected the world population. The severity of such diseases has necessitated the use of disposable respirators as a precautionary measure. This has resulted a surge in the demand for disposable respirators from various end-users, including the general public, healthcare professionals, social workers, and housekeeping staff. These factors are driving the growth of the global disposable respirators market.

Major Five Disposable Respirator Companies:

3M Co.

3M Co. operates its business through segments such as Industrial, Safety and Graphics, Health Care, Electronics and Energy, and Consumer. The company offers a wide range of NIOSH-approved filtering facepiece respirators for numerous work-related tasks.

Alpha Solway Ltd.

Alpha Solway Ltd. operates its business through the Products segment. The company offers a wide range of disposable respirators under the brand name alphamesh A-series, C series, 3000 series, and 9000 series. These are designed as per the requirement of the end-user industries.

Avantor Inc.

Avantor Inc. operates its business through segments such as Materials and consumables, Equipment and instrumentation, and Services and specialty procurement. The company offers a wide range of disposable respirators that meet NIOSH requirements for minimum filter efficiency of 95% against 0.3µm particles. VWR N95 Disposable Respirators is one of its key offerings.

Bunzl plc

Bunzl plc operates its business through segments such as North America, Continental Europe, UK and Ireland, and ROW. The company offers a wide range of disposable respirators that filter out dust, fumes, and mists. Some of the key offerings include Nuisance Dust Masks, N95, R95, and P100 particulate respirators and valved respirators.

Drägerwerk AG Co. KGaA

Drägerwerk AG Co. KGaA operates its business through segments such as Medical and Safety. The company offers various types of disposable respirators under the brand name X-plore which is further classified into various series. These products are designed as per the requirement of the end-user industries.

Disposable Respirator Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

N-series

P-series

R-series

Disposable Respirator Market End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Construction

Oil and gas

Others

Disposable Respirator Market Region Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

North America

Europe

Asia

ROW

