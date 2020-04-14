TUI AG (TUI) TUI AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 14-Apr-2020 / 18:07 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Notification of Major Holdings* *1. Details of issuer* +------------------------------+---------------------+ |Name: |TUI AG | +------------------------------+---------------------+ |Street: |Karl-Wiechert-Allee 4| +------------------------------+---------------------+ |Postal code: |30625 | +------------------------------+---------------------+ |City: |Hannover | | |Germany | +------------------------------+---------------------+ |Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):|529900SL2WSPV293B552 | +------------------------------+---------------------+ *2. Reason for notification* +-+-------------------------------------------------+ | |Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights| +-+-------------------------------------------------+ | |Acquisition/disposal of instruments | +-+-------------------------------------------------+ | |Change of breakdown of voting rights | +-+-------------------------------------------------+ |X|Other reason: | | |Change in aggregated holdings (Acting in concert)| +-+-------------------------------------------------+ *3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation* +-------------------------------------------------------------+ |Legal entity: Standard Life Investments Limited | |City of registered office, country: Edinburgh, United Kingdom| +-------------------------------------------------------------+ |Legal entity: Aberdeen Asset Investments Limited | |City of registered office, country: London, United Kingdom | +-------------------------------------------------------------+ |Legal entity: Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited | |City of registered office, country: Aberdeen, United Kingdom | +-------------------------------------------------------------+ |Legal entity: Ignis Investment Services Limited | |City of registered office, country: Edinburgh, United Kingdom| +-------------------------------------------------------------+ |Legal entity: Aberdeen Standard Capital Limited | |City of registered office, country: Edinburgh, United Kingdom| +-------------------------------------------------------------+ *4. Names of shareholder(s)* holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. ++ || ++ *5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:* +-----------+ |07 Apr 2020| +-----------+ *6. Total positions* +-------------+-----------+----------+----------+--------------+ | |% of voting| % of| Total of| Total number| | | rights| voting| both in %| of voting| | |attached to| rights| (7.a. +| rights| | | shares| through| 7.b.)| pursuant to| | | (total of|instrument| | Sec. 41 WpHG| | | 7.a.)| s| | | | | | (total of| | | | | | 7.b.1 +| | | | | | 7.b.2)| | | +-------------+-----------+----------+----------+--------------+ |New | 2.945 %| 0.05 %| 2.995 %| 589020588| +-------------+-----------+----------+----------+--------------+ |Previous | 4.65 %| 0.00 %| 4.65 %| /| |notification | | | | | +-------------+-----------+----------+----------+--------------+ *7. Details on total positions* *a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)* +------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ |ISIN | Absolute | In % | +------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ | | Direct| Indirect| Direct| Indirect| | | (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34| (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34| | | WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)| +------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ |DE000TUAG000| 0| 17350687| 0.00 %| 2.945 %| +------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ |*Total* | 17350687 | 2.945 % | +------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ *b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG* +-----------+--------------+------------+----------+-----------+ |Type of |Expiration or |Exercise or | Voting| Voting| |instrument |maturity date |conversion | rights|rights in %| | | |period | absolute| | +-----------+--------------+------------+----------+-----------+ |Rights to | | | 300000| 0.05 %| |recall lent| | | | | |shares | | | | | +-----------+--------------+------------+----------+-----------+ | | |*Total* | 300000| 0.05 %| +-----------+--------------+------------+----------+-----------+ *b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG* +-------+------------+-----------+---------+---------+---------+ |Type of|Expiration |Exercise or|Cash or | Voting| Voting| |instrum|or maturity |conversion |physical | rights|rights in| |ent |date |period |settlemen| absolute| %| | | | |t | | | +-------+------------+-----------+---------+---------+---------+ | | | | | 0| 0.00 %| +-------+------------+-----------+---------+---------+---------+ | | | |*Total* | 0| 0.00 %| +-------+------------+-----------+---------+---------+---------+ *8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation* +-+------------------------------------------------------------+ |X|Person subject to the notification obligation is not | | |controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that| | |directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the | | |(underlying) issuer (1.). | +-+------------------------------------------------------------+ | |Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the | | |ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: | +-+------------------------------------------------------------+ +----+-----------------+-----------------+---------------------+ |Name| % of voting| % of voting| Total of both (if at| | | rights (if at| rights through| least 5% or more)| | |least 3% or more)| instruments (if| | | | | at least 5% or| | | | | more)| | +----+-----------------+-----------------+---------------------+ | | | | | +----+-----------------+-----------------+---------------------+ *9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG* (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: +------------------------+-----------------------+-------------+ | Proportion of voting| Proportion of|Total of both| | rights| instruments| | +------------------------+-----------------------+-------------+ | %| %| %| +------------------------+-----------------------+-------------+ *10. Other explanatory remarks:* +--------------------------------------------------------------+ |This notification highlights the aggregate number of voting | |rights held by the independent investment management entities | |within the Standard Life Aberdeen plc group | +--------------------------------------------------------------+ Date +-----------+ |09 Apr 2020| +-----------+ ISIN: DE000TUAG000 Category Code: HOL TIDM: TUI LEI Code: 529900SL2WSPV293B552 OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications Sequence No.: 58075 EQS News ID: 1021283 End of Announcement EQS News Service

