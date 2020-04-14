Lyxor MSCI Canada UCITS ETF - Dist (LCAU LN) Lyxor MSCI Canada UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Apr-2020 / 18:08 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Canada UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 13-Apr-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 53.921 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 675543 CODE: LCAU LN ISIN: LU0496786731 ISIN: LU0496786731 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCAU LN Sequence No.: 58087 EQS News ID: 1021309 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 14, 2020 12:08 ET (16:08 GMT)