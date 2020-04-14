Lyxor MSCI World Industrials TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (INDW LN) Lyxor MSCI World Industrials TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 14-Apr-2020 / 18:09 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Industrials TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 13-Apr-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 288.9662 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 20628 CODE: INDW LN ISIN: LU0533033584 ISIN: LU0533033584 Category Code: NAV TIDM: INDW LN Sequence No.: 58093 EQS News ID: 1021321 End of Announcement EQS News Service

