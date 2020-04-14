Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist (TIPH LN) Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Apr-2020 / 18:13 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist DEALING DATE: 13-Apr-2020 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 107.741 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 9082200 CODE: TIPH LN ISIN: LU1452600601 ISIN: LU1452600601 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TIPH LN Sequence No.: 58129 EQS News ID: 1021395 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 14, 2020 12:13 ET (16:13 GMT)