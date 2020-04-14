Lyxor BofAML $ Short Term High Yield Bond UCITS ETF - Dist (HYST LN) Lyxor BofAML $ Short Term High Yield Bond UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Apr-2020 / 18:14 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor BofAML $ Short Term High Yield Bond UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 13-Apr-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 88.2197 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8500 CODE: HYST LN ISIN: LU1617164055 ISIN: LU1617164055 Category Code: NAV TIDM: HYST LN Sequence No.: 58134 EQS News ID: 1021405 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 14, 2020 12:14 ET (16:14 GMT)