Lyxor MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF - Acc (RIOL LN) Lyxor MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Apr-2020 / 18:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 13-Apr-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 12.2915 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 10077634 CODE: RIOL LN ISIN: LU1900066207 ISIN: LU1900066207 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RIOL LN Sequence No.: 58176 EQS News ID: 1021489 End of Announcement EQS News Service

