Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc (KRW LN) Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Apr-2020 / 18:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 13-Apr-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 45.778 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1697046 CODE: KRW LN ISIN: LU1900066975 ISIN: LU1900066975 Category Code: NAV TIDM: KRW LN Sequence No.: 58181 EQS News ID: 1021501 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 14, 2020 12:19 ET (16:19 GMT)