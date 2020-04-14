This news release has been updated to include contact information for the news release previously disseminated today.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 14, 2020) - GCC Global Capital Corporation (TSXV: GCCC) (the "Company") announces the resignation of Mr. Andrew (ZhiZhen) Liu from his position as Chief Financial Officer of the Company effective April 7 2020. Mr. Liu informed the Board of his decision to step down to pursue other business opportunities. The Company would like to thank Mr. Liu for his outstanding work for the Company and offer our best wishes for his future success.

About GCC Global Capital Corporation

GCC Global Capital Corporation is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange as an Investment Issuer. The Company focuses on Real Estate, Natural Resources and High-Tech industries.

For further information please contact Alex(Yu) Wu, Executive Assistant at (778) 319-5171.





