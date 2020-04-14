Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 14, 2020) - FEC RESOURCES INC. (OTC Pink: FECOF) ("FEC") is pleased to announce that on April 14, 2020 Forum Energy Limited ("FEL") completed a fund raising of US $2,500,000 which was achieved by FEL issuing new shares at a price of US $0.30 each.

FEC was able to participate in the FEL fund raising thereby maintaining its 6.8% interest in FEL at a cost of approximately US$170,000.

The Company is grateful to PXP Energy Inc. ("PXP") who advanced the approximately US $170,000 directly to FEL on FEC's behalf. The advance from PXP is considered an advance against our upcoming stock rights offering ("SRO") which is still awaiting final SEC approval. The advance will therefore be settled by the issuance of new common shares from treasury at the same price as the final SRO price.

Paul Wallace, CEO of FEC stated "As I am sure all shareholders will appreciate, the current environment in the United States makes the timing of the launch of our SRO and the issuance of the shares referred to above uncertain."

