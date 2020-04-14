The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of TUP, XP and NCLH

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2020 / The securities litigation law firm of The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders in the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in the following companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible Lead Plaintiff appointment. Appointment as Lead Plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP)

Investors Affected: January 30, 2019 - February 24, 2020

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Tupperware Brands Corporation. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Tupperware lacked effective internal controls; (2) as a result, Tupperware would need to investigate the accounting and liabilities of one of its brands, Fuller Mexico; (3) consequently, Tupperware would be unable to timely file its annual report on Form 10-K for its fiscal year 2019; (4) Tupperware did not properly account for its accounts payable and accrued liabilities at Fuller Mexico; (5) Tupperware provided overvalued earnings per share guidance; (6) Tupperware would need relief from its $650 million Credit Agreement; and (7) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/tupperware-brands-corporation-loss-submission-form/?id=6045&from=1

XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP)

Investors Affected: or otherwise acquired XP's securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus issued in connection with XP's December 2019 initial public offering.

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in XP Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) XP engaged in undisclosed related party transactions; (2) XP failed to disclose its common and large system failures and connected losses; (3) XP's aggressive IFA strategy was and is tenuous; (4) XP had material weaknesses; (5) XP fired its previous accounting firm due to that firm finding and disclosing material weaknesses; and (6) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/xp-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=6045&from=1

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Investors Affected: February 20, 2020 - March 12, 2020

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd . The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was employing sales tactics of providing customers with unproven and/or blatantly false statements about COVID-19 to entice customers to purchase cruises, thus endangering the lives of both their customers and crew members; and (2) as a result, Defendants' statements regarding the Company's business and operations were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/norwegian-cruise-line-holdings-ltd-loss-submission-form/?id=6045&from=1

