EQS-News / 15/04/2020 / 09:20 UTC+8 The Hidden "Treasure" and the Future of the TV Leader TCL Electronics Source: Alpworks (April 15,Hong Kong)According to the "Ultra HD Video Industry Development Action Plan (2019-2022)" carried out by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, 4K TV terminals will be widely adopted by the year 2022. There are numerous players in upgrading from traditional TVs to Smart displays. Who is going to take the lead in this competition? 1) A Globalized Evolution Global TV shipments have regained growth in 2018 and 2019 with a year-on-year growth of 4.0% and 0.4% respectively after a 3.4% slide in 2017. It is projected that the global TV market size will remain stable. Compared with global market, the performance of the PRC market was even worse. With a record high total sales volume of 50.89 million sets in 2016, growth momentum has been lost for next three years in the PRC market and the total sales volume have been remained at around 47.7 million sets. Sales revenue also showed a constant downward trend due to the intensified price war. The competition environment in overseas markets is obviously better than the PRC market, particularly the growth momentum of global markets restored. With lower competition intensity, overseas markets have become a growth engine and have larger room for development. However, a wave of definition upgrading is likely to sweep across the TV industry in the PRC market where the technology guidance of "Putting 4K first while developing 8K" had been jointly launched by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, National Radio and Television Administration and China Central Television. Furthermore, the imminent 5G era also presents opportunities for the intelligentization of TVs. The wave of definition upgrading is likely to be accompanied by a wave of intelligentization upgrading, which entitles users to have more application scenarios in TVs. Moreover, subsidy policies of energy conservation and emission reduction of house appliances will trigger consumers to buy energy saving house appliances. "Large screen", "high definition" and "intelligentization" are the main directions of TV upgrading, which will result in higher sales prices and higher production capacities in the TV industry. Relevant data indicates that the overall size of China's ultra HD industry will exceed RMB 4 trillion by 2022. It is estimated that the shipments of TVs with above 65-inch will reach 46 million sets by 2023, an 84% increase compared to the 25 million sets in 2019; sales volume of 8K TVs will reach 1.666 million, nearly 13 times to its sales volume in 2019. The TV industry is upgrading from simply hardware to smart display by developing contents within the products. The smart display industry is equipped with rich application scenarios. It enjoys promising market prospects as upgrading is desirable in education and healthcare, smart home and commercial display. Larger-screen and more effective smart display can solve the main problems of mobile phone and thus improve user experience. Demand for TV-based AI Internet value-added services appears more prominent, particularly amid the pandemic. Fitness class, online tutorials, cloud office and cloud entertainment can all be realized with a TV. Demand for AI and Internet value-added services in the smart display industry has unveiled the underlying infinite space of imagination. According to AVC's report, the number of active usage of smart TVs' OTT vertical applications grows steadily, and grows faster during holidays. In 2019, the number of monthly active usage of OTT vertical applications increased from 35.21 million sets to 37.11 million sets, with an annual increase of 2.46 million sets and 2.8 percentage points increase of monthly active ratio. Smart display also serves as a desirable control entry in the field of smart home. It is believed that smart TVs should play the role of control center. Smart home can be realized with a large screen, a remote control and connection to Wi-Fi. Users can easily deploy data through a screen or operate all the house appliances through speech or gesture interaction. Smart display industry has enormous value. According to a report released by AVC, global smart home market will maintain a high-speed growth of over 12% and the market is estimated to be worth US$121 billion by 2020. As smart TV acts as a perfect entry for smart home, the smart display industry will be benefitted. Commercial display also lays a direction for TV enterprises upgrading. China's total market size of commercial displays in 2019 reached RMB78.9 billion. It is estimated that the market size will exceed RMB100 billion by 2020 and RMB150 billion by 2023, with a compound annual growth rate approaching 25%. Implementation plan is available for various scenarios such as remote working, smart conference, cloud tutorials, station control and traffic dispersion. Commercial display market is growing rapidly and will become a new growth engine for TV companies. Globalization and intelligentization will be indispensable to industry players. 2) Leader of Smart Display What makes a smart display player becoming a global leader? Mainly depends on two deciding factors, the width and depth of its global layout, and its attitude on development in Internet applications. TCL Electronics (TCLE, HK: 01070) is the player that best meets the above two factors around the world. Since 2018, TCLE has surpassed LG as a second biggest TV brand in global market share. In 2019, TCLE maintained its second rank with a double-digit growth in shipments and it also claimed most prominent growth in market share among the top three players. Nevertheless, TCLE is undervalued and underpriced because market shows bias towards hardware-dominant house appliance enterprises. However, constant iteration of Internet technology has contributed to intense competition in stream media. TV companies now have a stronger bargaining power as the supply and demand between them and content platforms are changing. After the restructuring in 2019, direct share-controlling relationship no longer exists between TCL Electronics and TCL Technology (SZ: 000100). TCL Technology now highly focuses on the semiconductor panel business after spinning off the house appliances business. TCL Electronics also shows rally in its performance by mainly runs TCL consumer electronics products business. TCL Electronics hit historical high on both total revenue and sales volume of TVs, recorded HK$46.99 billion in 2019, up by 3.1% year-on-year, and reached 32 million, up by 11.9% year-on-year respectively. TCL Electronics also enjoyed enhanced profitability along with its stable growth in sales revenue. Compared with the figures in 2018, the overall gross profit margin of the company increased 2.1 percentage points to 17.4%. Profit attributable to owners of the parent recorded a new high of HK$2.28 billion, up by 118.9% year-on-year. Profit attributable to owners of the parent after deducting one-time non-operating gain was up by 35% year-on-year, which indicated robust growth of core businesses. All figures showed that 2019 marked an extraordinary year for TCL Electronics. In 2018, TCL Electronics' market share in global TV shipments jumped to 11.6%, surpassed LG and ranked No.2, only after the No.1 player Samsung whose market share was 16.7%. In 2019, TCLE's global market share reached 13%, both enlarging its gap with the third player and narrowing its gap with Samsung. In 2019, sales volume of TCL TVs in overseas markets was 13.46 million sets, significantly up by 26.1% year-on-year; revenue reached HK$21.00 billion, up by 14.1% year-on-year; gross profit margin increased 0.8 percentage points to 15.5%; operating profit registered HK$878 million, surged by 42.3% year-on-year. What lies behind the comprehensive improvement in figures is TCLE's advantages in global market competition. TCL Electronics obtained the second place of market shares in matured markets like the US and developing markets such as Myanmar and the Philippines. TCLE also has a leading position of market shares in France, Australia and Canada. In particular, TCL Electronics' sales volume in Indian market, its key market, was up by 151% year-on-year, prompting it to the fifth position in market share. Meanwhile, TCLE has been striving for comprehensively high-speed growth in

