Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - April 15, 2020) - VirtualArmour International Inc. (CSE: VAI) (OTCQB: VTLR), cybersecurity managed services provider, has won three (3) contracts to manage a client's network architecture and engineering, tier 1 operations center support, and data center optimization. The total contract value is $4,139,500 over a three-year period.

Andrew Douthwaite, VirtualArmour CTO, highlights, "We are really pleased that this new contract extends our service offerings with one of our longest-standing clients. As we manage and operate this client's infrastructure, provisioning new customers and keeping client office locations operational through growth, we are hopeful our client sees the value of multiple VirtualArmour service offerings, building a lasting relationship where both companies can grow together successfully."





Managed service contracts to be covered include:

Network Architecture & Engineering

Audit existing network infrastructure, topology and design, identify inefficiencies and/or bottlenecks, and implementation of network architecture and site migrations.

Operation Center Support

Provide first-line operations support 24/7 at a reduced cost and higher technical value for a major international data center provider. Customized to how the client wants its support delivered; seamless experience to thousands of client's end customers operating under the guise of the client look and feel.

Data Center Optimization

Newly built and acquired data center locations to be combined into one logical, functional data center to provide the client with optimized traffic flow and scalable architecture of the new next-generation network platform.

VirtualArmour offers end-to-end project management and support for the duration of these projects, led by professionals with previous experience in network migration projects of equal or greater size. VirtualArmour also ensures a consistent review, knowledge transfer, handover and operational success of the new network architecture to the client. Client President and Chief Revenue Officer states, "VirtualArmour has become our trusted advisor when it comes to the build-out of our security network and infrastructure. Working closely with us as we grow through acquisition to ensure a smooth transition onto our network is invaluable. The high-touch managed support that we rely on 24/7/365 from VirtualArmour allows us to continue our growth while ensuring the security of our company and our clients."

About VirtualArmour

VirtualArmour is a global Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP) that delivers custom security services tailored to meet the needs of our clients. VirtualArmour manages the entire security lifecycle, from initial alerting to the investigation phase to resolution. Visit us at www.virtualarmour.com.

