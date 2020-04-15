AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 BUYBACK UCITS ETF (BYBU) AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 BUYBACK UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s) 15-Apr-2020 / 07:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 BUYBACK UCITS ETF DEALING DATE: 14/04/2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 142.3705 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 20979 CODE: BYBU ISIN: LU1681048556 Category Code: NAV TIDM: BYBU Sequence No.: 58235 EQS News ID: 1021677 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 15, 2020 01:19 ET (05:19 GMT)