PR Newswire
15.04.2020 | 08:04
66 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Imperial X Plc - Director's Share Dealing Allocation of Shares

PR Newswire

London, April 15

15 April 2020

Imperial X Plc
("Imperial" or the "Company")

Director's Share Dealing Allocation of Shares

Imperial announces that Samuel ("Kyler") Hardy has allocated 1,650,000 of his ordinary shares in the Company, held through Cronin Services Ltd. which is related to Cronin Capital Corp. (the "Cronin Group"), to various employees of the Cronin Group for nil consideration.

Following the allocation of ordinary shares, Samuel "Kyler" Hardy has an interest in 4,965,000 ordinary shares of the Company through his holdings in Cronin Capital Corp. and Cronin Services Limited. It is noted that Kyler Hardy acquired 2,000,000 ordinary shares in the Company as part of the fundraising that was announced on 29 October 2019, at the placing price of 2.5 pence per share.

The Company was also notified that, after and as part of the allocation, Kyle Robert Hookey, non-executive director of the Company, has an interest in 300,000 ordinary shares of the Company.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

For further information please contact:

Imperial X Plc
Melissa Sturgess
+44 (0)7825 551 397

Peterhouse Capital Limited
Guy Miller
+44 (0)20 7220 9796

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameKyle Robert Hookey
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusPDMR
b)Initial notification /AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameImperial X Plc
b)LEI213800ZLZVEPOS7YID88
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each in Imperial X Plc

Identification code (ISIN) for Imperial X Plc ordinary shares: GB00B44LQR57
b)Nature of the transactionGift receipt of Ordinary Shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
Nil300,000
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price		N/A
e)Date of the transactionMarch 13, 2020
f)Place of the transactionAQSE Growth Market

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameSamuel Anthony Kyler Hardy (Cronin Capital Corp)
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusPDMR
b)Initial notification /AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameImperial X Plc
b)LEI213800ZLZVEPOS7YID88
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each in Imperial X Plc

Identification code (ISIN) for Imperial X Plc ordinary shares: GB00B44LQR57
b)Nature of the transactionGift of Ordinary Shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
Nil1,650,000
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price		N/A
e)Date of the transactionMarch 13, 2020
f)Place of the transactionAQSE Growth Market
