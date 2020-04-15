The new regulations state that import duties on solar modules will now be calculated per kilogram rather than by square meter, as they were under the old regulations. This could favor Turkish manufacturers, as high-efficiency modules are generally now heavier than they were a few years ago. Under the previous rules, PV panel imports enjoyed reduced value-added tax rates as yields increased and module sizes remained unchanged.The Turkish government published a new regulation this week regarding imports of solar panels, set to go into force within 30 days from the date of publication. The new rules ...

