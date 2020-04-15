Installations are set to fall in India's rooftop PV sector, even after the current coronavirus lockdown is lifted, as consumers will continue to grapple with financial constraints, according to a newly published research report.From pv magazine India Rooftop solar projects will likely take a harder hit than grid-connected PV installations amid India's nationwide Covid-19 lockdown, according to CARE Ratings. The country's Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) recently declared that utility-scale solar plants provide essential services. But CARE Ratings noted that the rooftop solar sector ...

