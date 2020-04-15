Suominen Corporation: Publishing of Suominen's Interim Report January-March 2020 on April 23, 2020

Suominen Corporation's press release on April 15, 2020 at 09:00 a.m. EEST



Suominen Corporation will publish its Interim report for January 1 - March 31, 2020 on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at approximately 9:30 a.m. EEST.



Petri Helsky, President & CEO, and Toni Tamminen, CFO, will present the result in English in an audiocast and a conference call for analyst, investors and media on the same day at 11:30 a.m.. The recording of the audiocast and the presentation material will be available after the event at www.suominen.fi .

Conference call participants are requested to dial on:

SE: +46 856 642 651

UK: +44 333 300 0804

US: +1 855 857 0686

The confirmation code for joining the conference call is 49472689#.The event can also be followed in Finnish on Twitter at

Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the event cannot be attended on the spot.





For more information: Emilia Peltola, VP, Communications, IR and Sustainability, tel. +358 10 214 3082