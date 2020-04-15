April 15 (WNM/Reuters) - More than 1.97 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 128,445 have died, according to Reuters. AMERICAS * U.S. deaths from the coronavirus topped 28,300, according to a Reuters tally, as officials debated how to reopen the economy without reigniting the outbreak. * U.S. President Donald Trump halted funding to the World Health Organization over its handling of the pandemic, drawing condemnation from infectious disease experts. ...

