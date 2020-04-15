CellaVision AB presents the first quarter for 2020 on April 22, at 11:00 CET

The information was submitted to the public on April 15, 2020 at 8:20 CET



CellaVision AB (publ) will publish the Interim report for the first quarter 2020 on April 22, 2020 at 8:20 CET.

The report will be available at www.cellavision.com

In connection with the release of the interim report analysts, investors and media are hereby invited to a telephone conference and audio webcast at 11:00 CET where

Zlatko Rihter, President & CEO, will present and comment the report.

The presentation will be in English via a conference call or audio webcast:

https://tv.streamfabriken.com/cellavision-q1-2020

Phone number for the conference:

SE: +46 8 50 55 83 75

UK: +44 333 300 90 34

US: +1 833 526 83 95

No pre-registration is required. Please dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time to facilitate a timely start.





About CellaVision

CellaVision is an innovative, global medical technology company that develops and sells its own leading systems for routine analysis of blood and other body fluids in health care services. The products replace manual laboratory work, and secure and support effective workflows and skills development within and between hospitals. The company has leading-edge expertise in sample preparation, image analysis, artificial intelligence and automated microscopy. Sales are via global partners with support from the parent company in Lund and by the company's 18 local market support organizations covering more than 35 countries. In 2019, sales were SEK 462 million and the company's growth target is 15% per year over an economic cycle. CellaVision's registered office is in Lund, Sweden. The share is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm, Mid Cap list. Read more at www.cellavision.com

Attachment