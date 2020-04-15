Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 15.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Das Jahr der Goldaktien? Angehender Goldproduzent mit Mega-Marge!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 850727 ISIN: FR0000120271 Ticker-Symbol: TOTB 
Tradegate
15.04.20
08:38 Uhr
32,700 Euro
+0,480
+1,49 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURO STOXX 50
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
TOTAL SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TOTAL SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
32,64532,95008:33
32,70033,00008:38
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
TOTAL
TOTAL SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TOTAL SA32,700+1,49 %
Weiter Aufwärts?
Kurzfristig positionieren
Ask: 0,45
Hebel: 7,88
mit moderatem Hebel