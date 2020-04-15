Regulatory News:

In the context of the Covid-19 pandemic and pursuant to emergency measures decided by the French government, Arkema's (Paris:AKE) Board of Directors met on April 14, 2020 and decided that the Company's combined general meeting of shareholders, convened for May 19, 2020 at 10:00 am, will be held behind closed doors, without the physical presence of shareholders, at the Company's headquarters in Colombes.

Under these circumstances, shareholders are invited not to ask for an admission card and will have to vote remotely before the general meeting is held (by post or online on the secure VOTACCESS voting platform) or give a proxy to the Chairman of the meeting. They still have the possibility to give a proxy to a third party, who will have to send voting instructions by electronic mail, the address of which will be communicated later on in the notice of meeting.

Given the potential disruptions in postal mail delivery, it is highly recommended to vote online or send the voting form as soon as possible.

Shareholders will be able to watch in full the live broadcast of the general meeting on the Company's website (www.finance.arkema.com), and the broadcast will also be available for replay. Usual presentations, in particular regarding activity, financial results, CSR and governance will be maintained and broadcasted. It will not be possible to ask questions or propose new resolutions during this general meeting. However, shareholders will be able to submit questions before the general meeting online at the following dedicated address: arkema-assemblee-generale-2020@arkema.com, attaching their certificate of shareholding, so that their questions can be taken into consideration.

All useful information regarding this annual general meeting will be available on the Arkema website (www.finance.arkema.com, Annual General Meeting section) and in particular all the details regarding the broadcast, the notice of meeting document, which will be published on April 27, 2020, as well as the notice of meeting, which will also be published in the BALO (Bulletin des annonces légales obligatoires) on April 27, 2020.

The information provided for in articles R. 225-81 and R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code is included in the notice of meeting document and in the 2019 Universal Registration Document, and available on the Arkema website (www.finance.arkema.com, Annual General Meeting section). The other documents and information related to the general meeting are kept at the disposal of shareholders, under the conditions provided for by applicable regulations and can, where required, be consulted on the Company website.

