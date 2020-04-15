Saniona AB: Saniona publishes Its Annual Report for 2019

PRESS RELEASE

April 15, 2020

Saniona (OMX: SANION), a rare disease biopharmaceutical company focused on research, development and commercialization of treatments for the central nervous system, announced today that the English version of the Annual report for 2019 is now available on the company's website (www.saniona.com).

For more information, please contact

Rami Levin, President & CEO, Saniona, Mobile: +1

Anita Milland, Interim CFO & Head of IR, Saniona. Mobile +45-20163432, Email: anita.milland@saniona.com

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:50 a.m. CET on April 15, 2020.

About Saniona

Saniona is a rare disease biopharmaceutical company focused on research, development and commercialization of treatments for the central nervous system. The company has four programs in clinical development. Saniona intends to develop and commercialize treatments for rare disease indications such as Prader-Willi syndrome and hypothalamic obesity on its own. The research is focused on ion channels and the company has a broad portfolio of research programs. Saniona has partnerships with Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Productos Medix, S.A de S.V and Cadent Therapeutics. Saniona is based in Copenhagen, Denmark, and the company's shares are listed at Nasdaq Stockholm Small Cap.

Attachments