

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's economic growth eased in February, data from Statistics Finland revealed on Wednesday.



Output of the national economy grew a working-day adjusted 1.0 percent year-on-year in February, after a 1.4 percent rise in January.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, output rose 0.4 percent on a monthly basis in February.



Data showed that the primary production decreased around 11.0 percent in February. Secondary and services production increased by about 1.0 percent, each from previous year.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the retail sales turnover rose 3.3 percent annually in February.



At the same time, the retail sales volume increased 3.5 percent in February.



In daily consumer goods trade, the working day adjusted turnover increased 0.6 percent in February and the sales volume rose 2.6 percent from the corresponding period of the previous year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX