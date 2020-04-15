QuantHouse Leverages Advanced Cloud-based Robot Agents for Automation of Global Operations

Evidencing QuantHouse's commitment to improved customer experience, to manage business growth and optimise costs

LONDON, PARIS, CHICAGO, and SYDNEY, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QuantHouse , the global provider of end-to-end systematic trading solutions including innovative market data services, algo trading platform and infrastructure products and part of Iress (IRE.ASX), today announced the completion of the first phase of their infrastructure process automation programme using cloud-based robot agents to demonstrate their commitment to delivering superior performance and resilience for their ever-growing client base.

It remains especially critical during times of uncertainty and volatility that infrastructures operate reliably, efficiently and have the necessary scale to meet ever-growing volumes and message rates. Introducing increased levels of automation enables QuantHouse to rapidly add resources to a number of their in-house processes with minimal human intervention, using widely adopted and secure cloud native technologies that deliver automated deployment and monitoring tasks. This infrastructure process automation initiative also ensures that QuantHouse is well positioned to expand easily into new markets that trade 24x7.

Emmanuel Carjat, Chief Operating Officer, QuantHouse, said: "QuantHouse has been designing and operating its own private low latency cloud for more than 15 years. With the general availability of advanced cloud management technologies, we are now leveraging those proven cloud native solutions to fundamentally review how we manage our operations. Using robot agents allows our engineers to spend their time planning for the future while out-tasking standard maintenance and client implementation processes."

Stephane Leroy, Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer, QuantHouse, concluded: "Over the last 15 months, QuantHouse has retained steady business growth on-boarding one new hedge fund client every week. These new hedge fund clients place a lot of value in our service resilience and performance. As a consequence, our ability to contract and deliver value to a growing number of customers are among our top priorities at QuantHouse. For this reason, this project is one of our most strategic objectives for 2020 as it combines revenue growth and operations optimisation into one single initiative."

