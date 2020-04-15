EXCHANGE NOTICE, APRIL 15, 2020 SHARES KESKISUOMALAINEN OYJ: SHARE CONVERSION AND INVALIDATION OF OWN SHARES A total of 280 K shares converted into A shares will be traded together with the old A shares of Keskisuomalainen Oyj as of April 16, 2020. At the same time a total of 470 909 A shares have been invalidated. Identifiers of Keskisuomalainen Oyj's A share: Trading code: KSLAV ISIN code: FI0009007546 Orderbook id: 24294 Number of shares: 5 329 393 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260