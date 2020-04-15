Anzeige
Mittwoch, 15.04.2020

WKN: 884432 ISIN: NO0003028904 
15.04.20
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.04.2020 | 09:05
Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Contemplated bond issue

Schibsted ASA has mandated SEB to investigate the opportunity to issue one or more NOK senior unsecured bond issues with tenors in the 2-5 years range, subject to market conditions.

For further information, please contact:
Jann-Boje Meinecke, Head of IR
+47 941 00 835
E-mail: ir@schibsted.com

Catharina Thorenfeldt, Group Treasurer
+47 916 86 692
E-mail: catharina.thorenfeldt@schibsted.com

Oslo, 15 April 2020
SCHIBSTED ASA


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

