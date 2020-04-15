Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Contemplated bond issue

Schibsted ASA has mandated SEB to investigate the opportunity to issue one or more NOK senior unsecured bond issues with tenors in the 2-5 years range, subject to market conditions.
Oslo, 15 April 2020
