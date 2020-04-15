

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Jupiter Fund Management Plc. (JUP.L) reported that its first-quarter assets under management or AUM was 34.99 billion pounds, down from last year's 44.06 billion pounds. AUM was 42.83 billion pounds in the fourth-quarter.



In its trading update for the three months to 31 March 2020, the company reported net outflows of 2.32 billion pounds, compared to 482 million pounds last year. In the fourth quarter, net inflows were 2.13 billion pounds.



Net mutual fund outflows were 2.9 billion pounds in the quarter, of which 1.0 billion pounds net outflows were from Fixed Income strategy, 0.7 billion pounds from European Growth strategy and 0.6 billion pounds from Alternatives strategy.



