The "Europe Air Freshener Market Outlook Projections, 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe air freshener market was valued at USD 3253.7 million in the year 2018 and is predicted to register a CAGR growth of 3.86% over the forecast period, 2018-2027.

Air Freshener is a product that primarily finds its application in places where there is a requirement to mask any odour that may arise for various reasons in both indoor locations such as hotel lobbies or any automobile dealer shops and even at residences of individuals as well as outdoor locations. The air freshener possesses many ingredients being fragrances and preservatives, apart from usage of solvents such as mineral oil and other glycol ethers. Many air fresheners commonly contain a diverse range of fragrances as well as essential oils. The Europe air freshener market was valued at USD 3253.7 million in the year 2018 and is predicted to register a CAGR growth of 3.86% over the forecast period, i.e., 2018-2027. This can be attributed to the population in the region experiencing a significant rise in their personal incomes and the increasing adoption of vehicles in the region that is predicted to raise the demand for air fresheners in the region over the next decade. According to the statistics by the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA), in the year 2018, total vehicle production in Germany constituted to 5,120,409 units, followed by France at 2,270,000 units and UK at 1,604,328 units.

The market is segmented by product type, distribution channel, end user and by region. The market is segmented on the basis of product type into Aerosol-based, Gel-based, Electric, Air Ionizers, Oil Diffusion, Fragrance Sachets, Reed Diffusers Others, out of which the Aerosol-based segment had the largest market share of around 26% in the year 2018 and is further projected to register a significant growth rate over the forecast period. This is on account of natural air fresheners gaining popularity and also cause lighter allergic reactions for individuals as compared to others. Moreover, the growth of sales in vehicles coupled with rise in individuals' disposable incomes are estimated to raise the demand for air fresheners over the next decade. The market is segmented by way of distribution channel into offline and online. Moreover, Residential falling under end user segment, registered a share of around 44% in the year 2018, and is anticipated to hold the highest market share by the end of the forecast period. This is owing to greater requirements among the population in the region to maintain a fresh atmosphere at residences as well as at the bathrooms. Moreover, they are highly in demand among the population in the region to be used in cars for providing fresh fragrances during the time of travel by individuals.

The Europe air freshener market is predicted to witness noteworthy growth, owing to air quality being a major concern both indoor as well as outdoor. Moreover, rising demand for natural air fresheners that are made from natural ingredients being essential oils as well as other herbs that are considered safe is anticipated to drive the growth of the market over the next few years in the region.

